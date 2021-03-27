Letter: The world's power supply

The first thing President Biden accomplished in office was to cancel the Keystone pipeline and prevent more drilling leases. The objective seems to be to eliminate petroleum altogether.

The liberal agenda, though, seems only to discuss or be focused on personal automobiles.

Instead, a case can be made that the entire world’s food supply is based on diesel. Every kind of crop in the whole world is planted and harvested with farm equipment, transported on trucks, trains, barges, and ocean ships to mills and processing plants. All food is then distributed by ocean ships, trains and trucks.

Also, all the world’s seafood is harvested by diesel fishing boats.

All infrastructure is built and maintained by diesel construction equipment. All fire trucks and most ambulances and school buses are diesel. Every aircraft flying runs on petroleum. The world’s goods distribution system of ships, trains and trucks does also.

Then there is our Defense Department; every piece of ground equipment, flying equipment and most floating equipment runs on petroleum.