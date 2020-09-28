Letter: Their duplicity

To wily political officials and biased media pundits, there are damn lies, lies, white lies, fibs and terminological inexactitudes (a term introduced by Winston Churchill.)
The past Russian Communists treated lies in a special way. George Orwell wrote (paraphrased), "To the Russians, the difference between truth and lies disappeared in clouds of nonsense and became irrelevant: In this way, it vanished from the intellectual landscape and was replaced by power.”
A thousand years ago, Omar Khayyam, a Persian poet and mathematician, wrote, "The moving finger writes; and, having writ, moves on: nor all thy piety nor wit shall lure it back to cancel half a line, nor all thy tears wash out a word of it."
When scheming politicians declare what the truth is and what a lie is; and the crafty media pundits distort information to fit their biases — especially during election times, they should consider what the moving fingers of truthful historians may write in future chronicles about their duplicity.
Frank Lyons
Rock Island
