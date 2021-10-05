 Skip to main content
Letter: Their guy
Letter: Their guy

The change in the media with the change of administrations is a dramatic as summer and winter. When Donald Trump was president, every day there was a new negative story. Hints of new disastrous "evidence", attacks on his policies and predictions of disaster were in every front section.

Grossly underreported were the results: higher employment and income across the board, a stronger military, more support for beleaguered countries like Ukraine, improved trade agreements with Mexico and Canada, the historic exchange of ambassadors between Israel and three Arab nations and, of course, a stable southern border. Under Trump, the U.S. became energy independent.

Now with Joe Biden in office it's hard to find a word of criticism. It’s even harder to find progress. Biden's reversal of agreements with Mexico and other countries has released a deluge on our borders, his flight from Afghanistan has caused the collapse of a developing democracy, returning an entire generation to servitude under the Taliban. While Biden views this as an unparalleled accomplishment, virtually everyone else, including our NATO allies, considers this an unparalleled failure. The British parliament condemned Biden. Germany was furious when we failed to inform them about abandoning Bagram airbase. He has gone on to infuriate the French as well.

"Transitory inflation" is now ongoing. Biden’s ramping up government spending while putting the U.S. back into foreign oil dependency will insure this continues.

Biden doesn’t take press questions. What can the media do? They put him in office. He is their guy.

Bill Bloom

LeClaire

