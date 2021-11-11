 Skip to main content
Letter: Their lives matter
Governor Kim Reynolds seems to be as negative a leader as her apparent model, Donald Trump.

The lives of meat plant workers, the unemployed, children, the elderly and the poor count for near zero. The rich farmer, the wealthy are her concern — how to make their lives easier and wealthier.

She lives by the good old "trickle down" nonsense that has been proven baloney time and time again.

Those losing jobs because of COVID-19 were denied the extra $300, while those who were willing to infect their family and neighbors by not getting the mandated vaccine were granted unemployment.

If President Joe Biden helps end the pandemic over the next year he will be a shoo-in to be re-elected. So the governor’s and the GOP's opposition to mask and vaccination mandates are about getting elected. Maintaining political power is more important than many human lives.

Don Moeller

Davenport

