Letter: Their true allegiance

The false stories and constant drumbeat by President Trump and the fringe entertainment news channels is the real fake news. As a country, we haven't heard this since that other crooked president, Richard Nixon.

The real destruction of our democracy is by Fox News. The lies every day by Hannity, Ingraham, Dobbs, Carlson, and Bartiromo and "Fox and Friends" is pathetic, un-American and unpatriotic.

They plant seeds in Trump's mind because he's not smart enough to know better. This country cannot continue down this destructive path, destroying and ripping apart Americans and our country. There are scholars that say Nixon would never have left office if Fox News was around then. I can believe this.

Fox News and Newsmax are nothing but propaganda outlets for the far right and have always been. This is what they do, and when they get caught lying they back into a corner and say they are just an entertainment channel.

Now that the election is over and Joe Biden was elected by a large amount of around five million or so votes, these GOP congressmen and senators need to stand up for democracy and tell Trump and the country it's over, to respect the will of the voters and move on. They really show their true allegiance to Trump and not to our country.