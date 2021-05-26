Letter: Their turn

President Biden is looking at infrastructure and jobs projects at a cost of around $2.2 trillion. This money could be a down-payment for getting our country rebuilt and modernized for the 21st century. The Republican Party is adamantly against this project, claiming there is no money for something this large.

And once again, they are incorrect.

I once saw the Tom Cruise movie "Jerry Maguire." Tom Cruise was the agent for a football player. The football player kept saying, "show me the money!"

The Republican Party wants to know where the money will come from, and who will pay for this very large expense. The working-class and low-wage folks are already paying their fair share. But, what about the ruling elite; where do they keep their extra money? They have that special account for the extra money in off-shore tax havens. Now comes the bad news. According to some estimates there is as much as $36 trillion in these off-shore tax havens.

So President Biden, when the Republican Party wonders where the money will come from to help pay for this infrastructure project, which will create millions of new middle-class jobs, the new slogan should be "No new taxes. We just found the money."