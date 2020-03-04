Letter: There are alternatives

This letter is in response to the Feb. 20 letter headlined, "No Punchline."

My sympathy to the woman whose great-grandmother died from having an abortion and her aunt or uncle killed from that abortion. Unfortunately, nothing has changed. Legal abortion does not make it a safe abortion. Abortion kills a pre-born human and sometimes the mother also dies from the abortion.

There were 24 deaths of the mother and 24 pre-born human deaths associated with Mifeprex, the abortion pill, since its introduction in 2000. Planned Parenthood killed 345,672 pre-born humans in abortions in its 2018-19 fiscal year. Science confirms that life begins at conception. The life of a pre-born human should not be ended by the mother, a doctor, the government or any person.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This woman's great-grandmother evidently did not have the support and knowledge of other options. Adoption is an option that preserves the life of the mother and the baby. We are fortunate to have pregnancy support centers such as Women's Choice Center and Pregnancy Resources to support the mother and baby.

There are safe haven places where parents can leave an unharmed baby up to 30 days old at a hospital or other health care facility without prosecution. We can support life for both the mother and pre-born human.