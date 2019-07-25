National Football League players’ taking a knee during the playing of our national anthem prior to a game is ill-advised and illegal. And the act is polarizing, obscuring the message they hope to convey.
It is ill-advised as high-profile, wealthy players enjoy the means and the access to explain their views, thus educating the public rather than antagonizing a large segment of the population. The knee protest is illegal as the NFL game is the players’ workplace. We average income earners can all be fired for political campaigning or protesting on the job. The same applies in the NFL. Finally, knee protests polarize in ways that are neither edifying nor salutary.
A solution: The NFL owners now sponsor workshops for players on alternative avenues of protest at Morehouse College in Atlanta. This is a good start to giving them impactful ideas to address social injustices besetting our country in ways that are effective and palatable to the public.
Colin Kaepernick, former San Francisco 49ers’ quarterback who began the knee protests, had good intentions but they went awry as far as doing any good — and he paid a high price for campaigning on the job. There are better ways.
Gary Heath
Clinton