Letter: There are options

Words cannot describe how my heart broke when I read the letter "No clear-cut answers", which was printed May 3rd. If you were to give the "fetus" a choice, what do you think that choice would be?

This is a person. If a woman does not want to care for her child there are other options, adoption being an excellent one. You are right, a woman has the right to decide what to do with her body, but the choice should be made before a pregnancy occurs.

I pray that any girl or woman experiencing an unwanted pregnancy would seek help from their local crisis pregnancy center. In Davenport and Moline, it is Pregnancy Resources.

Nancy Ashford

Davenport

