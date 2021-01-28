Letter: There must be a better way

There must be a better way
We anxiously awaited the approval of a COVID-19 vaccine. As soon as the news was announced, we started the search to get vaccinated when it was our turn. We noticed the county-sponsored event in Milan was a nightmare; however, we were considering getting in line the next week.
We discovered that our local Jewel-Osco pharmacy was going to be a vaccination point, but an appointment was necessary. This was going to be a snap! Just go to the web site and sign up and get your shots. Ha! Every date for months was full. Rats!
We then received information from the county health department we were going to set appointments for the next vaccination event, Oh, goody! We are on the right track now. An employee of the health department gave us a web site for setting appointments, but said not to try before 10 a.m. Son of a gun! We finally got in at 10:02 and found all 600 time slots were filled. Foiled again.
We are beginning to smell a rat in this operation. We were told that all of the COVID-19 vaccine is sent to the county health department and they in turn distribute it to various outlets.
Somebody in the the county health department needs to explain to the public how 600 appointment are filled in two minutes. We have attempted to get an appointment at both locations two to three times a day for over a week, with no luck. There must be a better way!
Bill Long
Rock Island
This isn’t the Iowa way
Taxpayer money allocated to fund public schools should never be used to help provide funds for students to enroll in private or charter schools. Public schools must remain funded at the highest possible level. This attempt to siphon funds for any other purpose is just a thinly veiled attempt at segregation. This is not the Iowa way. It would only serve to weaken the public school system which exists to provide education for all students, not just a hand-picked and specially-funded few.
Donna Larson
Davenport
Workers are left behind
According to the Heritage Foundation, the $15 minimum wage is a bad idea. But who is fighting for the American worker? Not our government and, of course, not businesses. The current minimum wage is $7.25, including in Iowa. That was a fair wage in the year 2000, not in 2021. A fairer wage today should be about $18 an hour.
American business claims they will not survive if they have to pay workers $15 an hour. What about the American worker? They cannot buy food, pay for housing or afford healthcare. But that’s their problem.
So we have two options: Either businesses will be forced to pay the American worker a living wage, or government will have to subsidize millions of workers living in poverty.
Our government is subsidizing drug companies, oil companies and farmers; now it is time to subsidize the American worker, who has been left behind the last 30 years.
Congress has worked closely with the Business Roundtable and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, over the past 30 years, destroying labor unions, collective bargaining, pension funds and paid leave for the American worker. It is now time for Congress and states like Iowa to look out for the worker, who is being paid poverty wages, with no benefits.
Capitalism in America will not survive unless we have some form of prosperity for those who work everyday, but who still can’t support their family. If poverty prevails in America, we all suffer the consequences, including business and our local and state governments.
Dave Fuller
Davenport