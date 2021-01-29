Letter: There must be a better way

We anxiously awaited the approval of a COVID-19 vaccine. As soon as the news was announced, we started the search to get vaccinated when it was our turn. We noticed the county-sponsored event in Milan was a nightmare; however, we were considering getting in line the next week.

We discovered that our local Jewel-Osco pharmacy was going to be a vaccination point, but an appointment was necessary. This was going to be a snap! Just go to the web site and sign up and get your shots. Ha! Every date for months was full. Rats!

We then received information from the county health department we were going to set appointments for the next vaccination event, Oh, goody! We are on the right track now. An employee of the health department gave us a web site for setting appointments, but said not to try before 10 a.m. Son of a gun! We finally got in at 10:02 and found all 600 time slots were filled. Foiled again.

We are beginning to smell a rat in this operation. We were told that all of the COVID-19 vaccine is sent to the county health department and they in turn distribute it to various outlets.