Letter: There should be consequences

Regarding the attack on the U.S. Capitol, we should be far more angry at Donald Trump and his closest advisers than the idiots who broke into the Capitol building.

In a country as large as the United States, we know there are potentially millions of gullible people who can be persuaded to do dangerous and irrational things. But we've never before had a president who would blatantly lie and incite his supporters to commit acts of violence.

Until now, every president, whether Republican or Democrat, has known that they need to be careful in their rhetoric so as not to incite their most radical supporters to violence.

Donald Trump didn't care. He didn't choose his words to avoid violence, he chose the most inflammatory rhetoric he could. He told his supporters to march on the Capitol building. He told them they should be outraged, that the election results are fraudulent and that the certification should be stopped. So they did march, they did break into the Capitol, they did stop the certification and they proudly posted pictures of their crimes on social media.

Trump wanted this and it happened just the way many people warned us that it might. There needs to be serious consequences for Donald Trump, or this sort of thing will definitely happen again.