On Friday, June 9, I spent several hours watching the recorded commencement ceremonies at Cedar Rapids High School, chosen because my middle son is employed there, but I presume that those at the other schools across our state were similar. And I was very impressed.

One would not expect problems concerning sexual preferences to be evident at such an event, but differences between races and ethnicities are. However, in this commencement they were not: Whites and Blacks, Anglo-Saxons and Hispanics, native sons and daughters and children of immigrants formed a single unit, with all these scholars participating.

When calling out the names of the students when it was their turn to receive their diploma, the principal carefully pronounced them in the way they would be pronounced in their home (even trilling the R’s for the Hispanics.) He emphasized the great difficulties they had all surmounted during their difficult four years in high school, suggesting that this would help them overcome future difficulties. All the speeches, not only those by the superintendent and principle but by all who participated, were excellent.

Seeing this gave me a badly needed breath of hope that these young people, and young people all over our state and nation, would help us resolve the great problems we will all confront in a dangerous future, and set a good example for those of us who a are older.

Donald Hawley

Eldridge