Letter: They aren't listening

I have attended the November Scott County Board of Supervisors meetings. Many people have voiced their opposition at these meetings to building a larger Juvenile Detention Center, and not one person has spoken in support of it. Yet, the supervisors have all voted, with the exception of one, for giving the federal ARPA money that was awarded to us to go and build a larger incarceration center for our youth.

What does it take for the board to listen to us?

This ARPA money is supposed to be used to rescue communities from the ravages of COVID-19, not to incarcerate our youth who are still forming who they are.

Jeremy Kaiser, who runs the current Juvenile Detention Center, said the center had a 5-year daily average of 24.8 inmates. Supervisor Ken Croken informed us that the daily in-house average has been steadily going down the last few years and had dropped to 17.6 in 2021; and that the population of juveniles in Scott County is also dropping. He said there are other alternatives to incarcerating youths in our community that are committing crimes. Like using GPS monitoring, and community or home-based detention.