Letter: They don't deserve our vote

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In my opinion, Donald Trump is dishonest, cruel, unprincipled, untrustworthy and a record-breaking liar — more than 20,000 lies or misleading claims, according to the Washington Post. These lies have been broadcast through most of the news media into our homes. All American voters should fact check his statements before voting.

On June 28, 2012, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that the benefits listed below were constitutional. But soon after Trump was elected, our Republican-controlled House and Senate voted to repeal the legislation that produced the following benefits. U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, voted to repeal and Trump approved, while signing it.

• More than $10.7 billion dollars had already been recovered by cracking down on waste, fraud and abuse in Medicare. One should remember this as we are paying our monthly insurance premiums. In the Republicans’ minds, we the working families simply don’t deserve good health care insurance.

• Another benefit taken away: 17 million children had good health care insurance coverage for "pre-exiting conditions". Both Trump and Ernst voted for or signed approval for this to be repealed.