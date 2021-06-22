Letter: They key to growth

A headline in this newspaper on June 9 read: "RI seeks spending input". The city council discussed what needs to be done: Hearing from small business and residents that were impacted; town hall meetings as a vehicle to hear from and take suggestions made by the people.

I like what Mayor Mike Thoms said, that the city has to address it's infrastructure needs such as streets, water and sewer systems. While some potholes have been repaired there are still plenty to fill. Also, the words of Alderman Moses Robinson. "We get one shot at it," he said. "Three years later, are we going to waste ($27 million) or are we going to actually show some progress from it?"

Other items I would like to see addressed are the Watchtower Redevelopment Project Area completion. Watchtower Plaza was old and tired, but now it's just a field that has to be maintained. Thanks to Walmart? How about tearing down the rest of the Servus Rubber plant? Perhaps a beautification project on the riverfront from downtown to the Rock Island boat club? And finally, the floating docks in front of Schwiebert Park need to be removed.