Letter: They know what happened

There are many who feel that the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol building was fake, staged or perpetrated by antifa, BLM or the FBI. One person knew it was real and knew who was behind it. On the day of the attack, Donald Trump got on camera and stated the attack was prompted by a stolen election (establishing motive) and those involved were angry (establishing the culprits). He went on to say that he loved those involved.

Now, maybe some feel that Donald Trump loves antifa, the FBI or perhaps BLM, but not likely. If he thought the Capitol building was invaded by antifa/BLM, he would have reacted much differently, and he would have a much different tone. He knew the folks who invaded the Capitol, beat Capitol police officers, threatened Congress and his own vice president were his supporters and they were trying to stop the election from being certified. We now know that, for three hours, folks like Sean Hannity, Laura Ingraham and his own son Don Jr. called on Trump to stop the attack. They all knew who was in control and who was in the Capitol. Mitch McConnell, Lindsay Graham, Kevin McCarthy and even Ted Cruz all stated publicly that Trump was responsible for the attack.