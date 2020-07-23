Letter: They made a difference

I never thought I would need to write a letter defending the founding fathers but here we are.

Recent protests have destroyed historic monuments across the nation. It is appropriate to question through legal means the future of statues like Jefferson Davis. It is never proper to commit wanton destruction by mob rule. Mob rule now attacks other statues, such as George Washington and Abraham Lincoln, to name a few.

George Washington is probably the only man in the 13 colonies who could have led us to victory in the American Revolution. As our first president, he oversaw the establishment of our most important institutions and the introduction of the U.S. Constitution as our foundational document. He helped establish a system of government designed for continuous improvement. He set that most important of all traditions of leaving voluntarily when it would have been easy to become ruler for life. People who want a clear insight into Washington should consider reading "His Excellency" by Joseph Ellis.