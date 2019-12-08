Letter: They should have said something

I find it interesting how strongly Bobby Schilling and Mariannette Miller-Meeks protest what Nick Fuentes said at the Pleasant View Baptist Church. However, my response to both of them is this was too little, too late.

If you really found what he had to say "evil" then you should have said something at that moment. In fact, I am sad that not one of the church leaders spoke up and allowed that kind of hate to be spoken in the church.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It is easy to say I disagree after the fact but the real courage is to speak up at the moment and call out this type of hate. According to the article, the people at the meeting actually applauded after the speech. The silence of the those in attendance is complicit in this hate.

What Schilling and Miller-Meeks have shown me is their total lack of courage. Their silence at the meeting makes me question their sincerity.

Pat Schilling

Davenport

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0