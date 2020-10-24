Letter: They're no clowns

As a full-time international clown and family entertainer for the past 35 years I have never understood why some folks would blatantly choose to belittle and dirty the honorable and ancient art of clowning. I hear politicians being called "clowns" nearly every day now.

Folks dress in rubber masks and jump out from behind bushes and the media treats them as if they were actually clowns when in reality they are nothing more than troublemakers in masks. In a recent edition of this newspaper, I even saw a Bliss comic insulting clowns. The comic depicts The Grim Reaper telling a fellow "Hey at least I'm not a clown".

The reality is that clowns try to make the world a better place for all people, no matter their race, religion, gender, age, financial status, education, etc. I don't see that happening in Washington, DC. I see lies, deception, sexism, racism, cronyism, nepotism, and much more coming from a bunch of hypocrites. The folks in Washington, D.C., could learn a lot from clowns.

Ron "Toto" Johnson

Davenport

