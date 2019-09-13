Thank you for running Mark Thiessen’s column, "A threat to the court", on the Sept. 5 opinion page. He is right in identifying as "utter hypocrisy" the veiled threat from Democrats to alter the composition of the Supreme Court.
Thiessen is correct in identifying the Supreme Court as a factor — if not the most important factor — in electing Donald Trump in 2016 and reelecting him in 2020.
Thank you for printing something that represents those of us on the conservative side of the political scene. It doesn’t happen often in your paper. Please continue to publish his columns.
Tom VanZuiden
Fulton