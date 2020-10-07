Letter: Things to consider

There are at least two very important things to consider when voting in this election. First and foremost is this president's failure to handle the COVID-19 pandemic properly.

True, he did not create the problem but his lack of action when he knew how serious this virus is (way back in January) cost many thousands of lives that did not have to be lost. And he says his administration did an A or even A+ quality job. How appalling. His primary duty as president is to protect the people of this country. He failed.

Second, he, Mitch McConnell and our Senators Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst are going to ram through an ultra-conservative justice to replace the barely departed Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. If they succeed, it is likely that the Supreme Court will abolish the Affordable Care Act — goodbye to coverage for pre-existing conditions. And it would look to overturn 40 years of precedent in Roe v. Wade.

Such hypocrisy from Republicans, when they said four years ago that the empty Supreme Court seat should be filled by the next president. Sure, when a Democrat is president.

Also consider Trump’s mysterious relationship with Vladimir Putin, our adversary, and his denial of science. I could point out more terrifying things but you get the idea — I hope.