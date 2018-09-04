In response to Brent Feuerbach's letter of Aug. 25, "Mankind is lost," those people who taught you that things did not give you the whole story. Read Matthew, Chapter 24 in the Bible.
This is "not" a prophecy where God says these things must happen, but rather he foresees these things as happening because we the people do not live in obedience to his wisdom. So, things will get better when Jesus returns. And in the meantime, even the worst of days will be seen as "better" when we prayerfully seek his guidance.
Duane A. Cook
Savanna, Ill.