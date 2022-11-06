 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Think about it

Letters logo

How does banning fossil fuel affect the production of metals, plastics, and glass needed to feed the bulk of manufacturing in America? How does reflecting the ideology of the left onto the right as negative traits go undetected by thinking people? How does offering election rights to non-citizens result in a benefit to the productive population? Has minimum wage hikes ever benefited the impoverished? How does destroying the life of a single narcissist warrant the attention and resources of a nation? Is it fair or even wise to vilify an entire segment of Americans to appease the hatred of a few against a single person? Why is it fair to encourage integration of the productive class of a nation while lamenting that nation’s poor? How do more people help anything? Will banning plastic straws really cool the planet? Do fewer police reduce crime? Will legislation of morals ever achieve anything? Why do we insist on beating that dead horse? What happened to government by the people? Are we expected to flourish under government by the biggest party? Was freedom of the press actually meant to result in deification of the media? Is the richest candidate really the best one?

People are also reading…

Are you driven to vote on a single issue? Think about it. Your future of freedom depends on intelligent choices not loyalty to any party. If you can’t open your mind, just don’t vote. Your future depends on it.

Bill Wohlford

Bettendorf

0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Bring back the Radish

Letter: Bring back the Radish

In 2017, the Dispatch-Argus was purchased by Lee Enterprises. With this purchase came an end to the Dispatch-Argus' Radish magazine, one of th…

Letter: Vote for Caleb Copley

Letter: Vote for Caleb Copley

I recently retired from the Scott County Attorney’s after thirty-two years of being a paralegal. As such, I have seen what it takes to be an a…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News