Before you decide on another minimum wage hike, show us the numbers. How many actually experienced a long-term benefit? Should be data on that. How did that edict effect the overall economy? Can you spell inflation? Look around you.

Before you decide to hike the budget on tourist enticements, advertising and staff, shouldn’t you check with the air transportation folks. Would it help to stop gouging passengers to and from Chicago? How about signing an airline that was on-time occasionally? One that understands the stress induced by missed connections and the need for leg room. Maybe one that can keep an airplane in decent repair overnight. Hint, a bigger airport won't help. We may soon need a smaller one.

How does it boost our economy to fund a train that makes it easy to shop and find entertainment in Chicago?

Did we really just learn that printing more money causes inflation? Seemed to be a popular notion back in 1958. Maybe the textbook went out of print.

How much would it cost Americans to take the census using the vast computer technology already bought and paid-for? The improvement in accuracy is easily established by any first-year computer scientist.

When will we achieve the correct level of diversity? We are the most creative, most productive culture on the planet because we are free. When we infuse the productive people of another country, we reduce their ability to progress. Shouldn’t we show some compassion by leaving them to improve their native lands?

Bill Wohlford

Bettendorf