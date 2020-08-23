Letter: Think before you vote

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This 2020 election is the most dangerous election in our history, and I’m scared as hell. Totally scared that, if the ultra-left candidates win, the fantastic society and lifestyle I’ve enjoyed for 86 years will not be available for our children and grandchildren. That’s the danger in this election — the possible destruction of the society, economy and way of life for future generations.

The Democratic Party, their candidates, and the mainstream media all want us to believe that the election is singularly about a “Washington outsider,” a “deranged” man named Trump, whom they hate with a fervent passion.

But Trump is not the issue! Their aforementioned insatiable, unceasing hatred has blinded them from logic and reason. Trump has done more for our Black population in three years than Biden did in 47 years! The US has been restored to a position of honor and power in the world. Trump’s leadership has created a very strong economy. Yes, the ultra-left’s eyes and ears are shuttered to the truth by hate.

The future governmental function, and structure of our society, is the issue

If Republicans win, we can have four years of economic growth and prosperity. Then Trump’s gone!