Letter: Think independently

Name one local city that has defunded their police department? Do you really think we will all be walking around with six shooters strapped to our hips? It’s a Republican scare tactic.

I would like a Republican’s definition of open borders? President Joe Biden issued the same executive order that Donald Trump put in place, which is: People who want to come here must be vetted in Mexico. Don’t forget about Covid restrictions!

A story from NBC Nightly News: A woman and her two children drove from Ukraine to Hungary, then flew to Mexico and were denied entry to the U.S., even though Biden said Ukrainians would be welcome into the U.S. Another Republican scare tactic.

Lia Thomas, the transgender swimmer, doesn’t look nor sound like a woman. Maybe it’s time for transgenders to have their own competitions?

The U.S. trained 300,000 Afghan soldiers in the 20-year war against the Taliban. When it came to fight, the Afghans laid their weapons down and surrendered. Many great American soldiers died to get your freedom. Afghanistan’s are now getting what they deserve! Unlike the Ukrainians who are fighting to preserve their freedom. Ukrainians deserve all the resources that we can provide for them, and our prayers.

Politics: Stop thinking that the other side is evil. Work on what we have in common and the rest will fall into place. Yes, Democrats are in control and we still have our guns and our Bibles.

Don’t be tribal. Be an independent thinker.

Bill Elder

Milan

