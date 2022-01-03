Letter: Think infrastructure

Regarding how the "pending" Canadian Pacific/Kansas City Southern railroad merger impacts some of eastern Iowa's larger cities, the CP could run trains from Mexico to Canada on a more direct route from Kansas City to Minneapolis across the middle of Iowa. Also, the state Department of Transportation could research some of their old railroad maps for a new route bypassing the Iowa Quad-Cities.
Iowa had more railroad miles per state, behind two others three times larger geographically. Most of that right-of-way are now corn and bean fields, bike paths, or good pheasant hunting. Although they are now hidden from view and memory, they are still paths of least resistance for train traffic.
Railroads and governments have worked together in many states the last 30 years to construct new railroad lines that have benefited everyone. Out of public view, huge public/private investments and construction innovation have transformed much of the U.S.'s railroads into a world class system hauling huge amounts of commodities and goods. The cost of building new railroad takes significantly less money and public encumbrance than new highways. On tracks that have limited crossings and average terrain, U.S. freight trains run between 55 and 75 miles per hour.
CP train numbers and length will increase — their speed won’t — and you will be affected. Many crossings, curves, population, and a single main line with a very narrow right-of-way is why we don’t see CP trains running through Iowa Quad-Cities at higher speeds.
Attention, Republican representatives! Think infrastructure investment to help eastern Iowa.
Paul Venaglia
Bettendorf