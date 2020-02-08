Letter: Think new blood

I think it would be healthy to vote new blood into the White House. Let Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden assist the new president. They both talk about uniting the country.
With their knowledge and help, the new blood would possibly unite us. Instead of having a war.
Let's try something new. That pertains to your state candidates. There are too many career candidates who have forgotten why they were voted into office.
Let's clean house this year and get something done, instead of just promises. Think new blood. Give them a try.
N.K. Fulton
Port Byron