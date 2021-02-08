Letter: Think

"The alien who is among you shall rise higher and higher above you, and you shall come down lower and lower." (Deuteronomy 28:43) If you think our borders and culture are safe, ask a Native American. Illegal immigration is rapidly damaging our society.

With the exception of Native Americans, we are all immigrants or descended from immigrants. Legal immigration is beneficial and good, but illegal immigration is eviscerating the United States. Even the most cynical American has to admit that most of the world wants to come to America. We don’t have the room or resources to take everyone who wants to come here.

Our $26 trillion national debt is too great to pay off. Illegal immigrants consume lots of American dollars. Welfare, medical care, criminal activity, unskilled labor, etc., deplete our resources and displace American citizens’ employment.