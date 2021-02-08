Letter: Think

"The alien who is among you shall rise higher and higher above you, and you shall come down lower and lower." (Deuteronomy 28:43) If you think our borders and culture are safe, ask a Native American. Illegal immigration is rapidly damaging our society.
With the exception of Native Americans, we are all immigrants or descended from immigrants. Legal immigration is beneficial and good, but illegal immigration is eviscerating the United States. Even the most cynical American has to admit that most of the world wants to come to America. We don’t have the room or resources to take everyone who wants to come here.
Our $26 trillion national debt is too great to pay off. Illegal immigrants consume lots of American dollars. Welfare, medical care, criminal activity, unskilled labor, etc., deplete our resources and displace American citizens’ employment.
Everyone feels compassion for people who seek the opportunities available here, but we can’t take everyone. Without borders, there is no nation, only a location. If liberals/progressives continue to get their way with unfettered illegal immigration, the America we love will too quickly become unrecognizable. Our standard of living will precipitously decline, and the American way will be radically changed for the worse. Your standard of living will decline, and our representative republic will become anarchy. Our lives and those of our loved ones will radically worsen.
The longer we have an unfettered influx of people, who don’t come legally, the more dire our circumstance. The national debt increases, crime rises, jobs disappear, and our living gets much more difficult. Think.
Don Goembel
Orion