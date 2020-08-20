Letter: Thinking can evolve

Robert C. Byrd was a member of the Ku Klux Klan when he was in his 20s. By the time he grew up, earned his law degree, and became better educated on the issues in the country, he rejected his previous beliefs. When he died, the NAACP said he "became a champion for civil rights and liberties" and "came to consistently support the NAACP civil rights agenda." This quote from David Brooks in today’s New York Times applies to past times as well: “If your views haven’t shifted over the past four tumultuous years, you’re probably not doing much fresh thinking.”
Gene Walsh's letter to the editor today calls out the "hypocrisy of Democrats who refuse to acknowledge the history of misogyny and racism in their party...." Mr. Walsh implies that Byrd’s youthful actions represent today’s Democrats. It’s a deliberate deception to leave out important and relevant points.
Although Mr. Walsh seems to be against misogyny and racism, it's not clear. If he is, then he has common ground with today's Democratic position. Finding points of agreement is a start to civil discourse and moving forward to solving America’s problems. Instead, his letter contributes to the partisan divide among us.
Louise Hales
Davenport
