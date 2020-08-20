Letter: Thinking can evolve

Robert C. Byrd was a member of the Ku Klux Klan when he was in his 20s. By the time he grew up, earned his law degree, and became better educated on the issues in the country, he rejected his previous beliefs. When he died, the NAACP said he "became a champion for civil rights and liberties" and "came to consistently support the NAACP civil rights agenda." This quote from David Brooks in today’s New York Times applies to past times as well: “If your views haven’t shifted over the past four tumultuous years, you’re probably not doing much fresh thinking.”