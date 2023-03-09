Please correct me if my interpretations are skewed. What countries stymie public education? Is the name Malala Yousafzai familiar? She is the youngest Nobel Prize Laureate who was shot because she promoted education. Those countries do not wish citizens to be educated, only subservient to the ruling party. Why, educated people will challenge authoritarian policies.

In the same vein, what nations enacted laws to render those viewed as inferior not deserving of basic human rights? If you don't know, millions of people died as a result of this agenda filled with hate not so long ago. Are there parallels between the laws Iowa Republicans have proposed? How soon we forget.

The changing of child labor laws, aren't we a nation critical of those same types of laws in other countries? Why is this necessary? Immigrants are viewed as second class citizens; however, they are the blue collar workers who generally work jobs no one else will.

What would you do? Live in a state such as Iowa, or seek better opportunities elsewhere? We submit to the wealthy, research who donates to the Republicans, it's public record. One should watch "A Day Without Mexicans," it puts truth into perspective.

Is it reasonable to say Iowa is becoming an autocratic, authoritarian society favorable to the rich and powerful? Book banning, discriminatory laws, child labor, suppressing public education, state sponsored religion, this can't be America. Wake-up good citizens of Iowa, you may be next.

Tim Armstrong

Muscatine