Letter: This isn't the Iowa way
Taxpayer money allocated to fund public schools should never be used to help provide funds for students to enroll in private or charter schools. Public schools must remain funded at the highest possible level. This attempt to siphon funds for any other purpose is just a thinly veiled attempt at segregation. This is not the Iowa way. It would only serve to weaken the public school system which exists to provide education for all students, not just a hand-picked and specially-funded few.

Donna Larson

Davenport

