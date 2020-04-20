Letter: This pandemic is not a hoax

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I am amazed at the stupidity of those protesting the restrictions mandated to protect them from the coronavirus. At best they are selfish, I would surmise narcissistic, but they undoubtedly wouldn't understand the meaning of narcissism, and if they are akin to our president, can't pronounce it.

I don't believe these protesters realize the experts versed in infectious disease study have endorsed social distancing, including not gathering in large crowds, and other measures to combat the virus. Apparently they know something we don't. If the disease only affected them this might be tolerable; however it is so terribly contagious they could spread it to hundreds of others. Wake up!

Identifying as a Democrat, the cynical side of me says let them be as it is evident most if not all are Republicans wearing their Trump hats, some waving Confederate flags, screaming unintelligibly. This disease would surely dent the Trump voting base as it is non-discriminatory in terms of stupidity.

Morbidly, Democrats should encourage Republicans to gather in large groups sending them down the path to perdition. This pandemic is not a hoax, or us versus them; it is a life or death issue. If we wish to overcome, and put people ahead of profit, heed the experts, hunker down. We are Americans. We will prevail.