Letter: This senseless war

Letters to the editor

As I watch the events unfold in Ukraine, I am carried back more than 65 years to my hometown in Vermont. My friends and I were captivated by the struggle of citizens in Hungary to resist the incursion of the Soviet forces to quell the rebellion against the unpopular and brutal communist government in place in Hungary.

We all took what little money we had in our piggy banks and donated it to the local bank coordinating the relief effort for the hundreds of refugees fleeing the country. This effort was spearheaded by Elvis Presley, the king of rock and roll, who appeared on the Ed Sullivan show three times in the fall of 1956.

News clips of citizens resisting armored vehicles in Budapest with Molotov cocktails and paving stones made a big impression on me and my 10-year-old friends. We wanted to help those brave individuals any way we could. In today's dollars, more than $55 million was collected and distributed to relief agencies. I'm in the process of donating again to help the Ukrainians displaced by this senseless war.

Wally Mook

Bettendorf

