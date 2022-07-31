Letter: This Trump loyalist is moving on

Everyone's experienced the breakup or divorce of a couple where you're friends with both people. In situations like this, in addition to child custody, there's the issue of friends. It's sometimes impossible to remain cordial with both plaintiff and respondent; sides must be taken. So here I am, a long-time Republican, who in September 2016, endorsed Donald Trump's candidacy. I wrote dozens of letters over the next four years; promoting President Trump's policies; defending against baseless, partisan charges; challenging mindless hatred. Then COVID-chaos, resulted in widespread, temporary changes in 2020's election process. That's undeniable.

Was the system rigged? A case can be made. Tech billionaires invented the "fake-check/Shadow-ban throttling of pro-Trump content simultaneously burying anti-Biden stories. "Rigged" isn't necessarily illegal. Was the election stolen? I've got no proof. I've seen the audits, algorithms, anomalies, and infomercials. That's not evidence.

President Trump's divorcing those who won't say "The election was stolen."

I'm forced to choose:

1. Donald Trump.

2. Vice President Pence, Attorney General Barr, Ambassador Haley, Jared, Ivanka and all other Republicans now branded "disloyal RINOs".

"Disloyal RINOs? It appears that now includes me.

"RINO": That slur should be reserved for those like Cheney and Kinzinger whose Trump-hate has stolen their souls.

"Disloyal": That describes the 800 morons (in full Trump regalia) who rioted at the Capitol on January 6th, tarnishing the Republican brand, handing those lying, disingenuous Democrats a cudgel that they use every day.

We had a good run, Mr. President. It breaks my heart, but I'm moving on.

Eugene Mattecheck Jr.

Moline