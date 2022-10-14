 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Thoms doesn't earn vote

I’ll keep this short. I will not vote for Mayor Thoms for Illinois state representative. I have one reason: I think he has not “fixed” much of what ails the city of Rock Island. My primary example is the continual decline and collapse of the business and retail community and the increase in number of empty buildings in DT Rock Island and throughout the city. Mayor Thoms did assist in managing a successful family business, but he has not transferred those skills to the much larger public service arena and has failed, as mayor, to promote the city of Rock Island as other Illinois Quad Cities mayors have done for their towns.

I do not personally know Mayor Thoms but he appears to be a decent honest man. That alone though will not earn him my vote. I know that an elected representative's primary responsibility is to serve the entire district and not just one city. Yet, since I cannot convince myself that Mayor Thoms has done much to “fix” Rock Island why should I trust that he will do much for the larger area.

If Mayor Thoms is elected, I hope he proves me wrong but until then?

Jaime Delevere

Rock Island

