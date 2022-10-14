Letter: Thoms doesn't earn vote

I’ll keep this short. I will not vote for Mayor Thoms for Illinois state representative. I have one reason: I think he has not “fixed” much of what ails the city of Rock Island. My primary example is the continual decline and collapse of the business and retail community and the increase in number of empty buildings in DT Rock Island and throughout the city. Mayor Thoms did assist in managing a successful family business, but he has not transferred those skills to the much larger public service arena and has failed, as mayor, to promote the city of Rock Island as other Illinois Quad Cities mayors have done for their towns.