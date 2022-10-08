 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Thoms isn't fixing anything

Letters logo

Mike Thoms put out a peculiar television ad. And, as a proud union worker, let me tell you the ways in which he's trying to convince us that he can fix anything, but it’s an embarrassing display of doing nothing.

At 5 seconds, he can be seen "fixing a tire" on a wagon. What he's actually doing is using a crescent wrench like it's a ratchet. So essentially, he is tightening, loosening, tightening, loosening the bolt on the wagon.

I guess that pretty much sums up how Thoms has been as the mayor of Rock Island and how Thoms would be as state senator.

Instead of voting for someone who’s pretending to understand the middle class but drives a Bentley and doesn’t know the first thing about the working people who live here, we need to vote for people who support the rights of workers, you know, the people who actually do fix things and who are committed to bringing down the cost of inflation for working families.

People are also reading…

Let’s not forget Thoms is the same person who sat back and did nothing while property taxes and utility rate hikes went up under his watch, but now he has the audacity to push out sub-par political theater parading himself around as one of us.

Pro tip: If Mike Thoms ever wants to fix anything, he should learn how to use a wrench first.

Chad Finch

Moline

0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Unfit for office

Letter: Unfit for office

Scott Webster, a Republican candidate for Iowa senate, said to my face he wanted to cut income taxes. When I asked how he would pay for police…

Letter: Miller-Meeks an oxymoron

Letter: Miller-Meeks an oxymoron

An oxymoron is defined as a phrase or figure of speech with a combination of self-contradicting words. A few examples include some awfully goo…

Letter: Let's rename River Drive

Letter: Let's rename River Drive

One of the very silly things Davenport did years ago was to name River Drive River Drive. The river referred to is one of the most famous bodi…

Letter: Stop the stealing

Letter: Stop the stealing

Although most important political issues are complex, we often try to condense them into a simple three-or-four-word slogan that can be chante…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News