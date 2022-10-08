Letter: Thoms isn't fixing anything

Mike Thoms put out a peculiar television ad. And, as a proud union worker, let me tell you the ways in which he's trying to convince us that he can fix anything, but it’s an embarrassing display of doing nothing.

At 5 seconds, he can be seen "fixing a tire" on a wagon. What he's actually doing is using a crescent wrench like it's a ratchet. So essentially, he is tightening, loosening, tightening, loosening the bolt on the wagon.

I guess that pretty much sums up how Thoms has been as the mayor of Rock Island and how Thoms would be as state senator.

Instead of voting for someone who’s pretending to understand the middle class but drives a Bentley and doesn’t know the first thing about the working people who live here, we need to vote for people who support the rights of workers, you know, the people who actually do fix things and who are committed to bringing down the cost of inflation for working families.

Let’s not forget Thoms is the same person who sat back and did nothing while property taxes and utility rate hikes went up under his watch, but now he has the audacity to push out sub-par political theater parading himself around as one of us.

Pro tip: If Mike Thoms ever wants to fix anything, he should learn how to use a wrench first.

Chad Finch

Moline