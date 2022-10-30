Letter: Thoms silent on murders

There have been 10 murders in Rock Island this year, with three in the last few weeks. Republican Mayor Mike Thoms hasn’t said a word about them or offered condolences to the heartbroken families.

His inaction in the face of these homicides is far worse than his silence. He could have beefed up police patrols in problem areas. He could have launched a listening tour to receive input from affected communities. He could have organized a blue-ribbon panel of citizens, clergy, and activists to brainstorm potential solutions. He could have brought in outside experts with experience in violence prevention.

Instead, Mike Thoms has been too busy raising money and campaigning for a seat in the State Senate. If he’s incapable of doing two jobs at once – running the city and campaigning for office – he should drop one of them. I suggest that he suspend his campaign and focus on the safety of his constituents.

Admittedly, tamping down homicides in a society awash in guns is difficult. The gun fetishists that dominate the Republican Party and the U.S. Supreme Court have made sure that virtually anyone can obtain a lethal weapon. We all suffer from their twisted interpretation of the Second Amendment. While Thoms cannot change this reality (and probably wouldn’t want to) his silence in the face of local killings is deafening.

Phil Hare

Rock Island