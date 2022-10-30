 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Thoms silent on murders

Letters logo

There have been 10 murders in Rock Island this year, with three in the last few weeks. Republican Mayor Mike Thoms hasn’t said a word about them or offered condolences to the heartbroken families.

His inaction in the face of these homicides is far worse than his silence. He could have beefed up police patrols in problem areas. He could have launched a listening tour to receive input from affected communities. He could have organized a blue-ribbon panel of citizens, clergy, and activists to brainstorm potential solutions. He could have brought in outside experts with experience in violence prevention.

Instead, Mike Thoms has been too busy raising money and campaigning for a seat in the State Senate. If he’s incapable of doing two jobs at once – running the city and campaigning for office – he should drop one of them. I suggest that he suspend his campaign and focus on the safety of his constituents.

People are also reading…

Admittedly, tamping down homicides in a society awash in guns is difficult. The gun fetishists that dominate the Republican Party and the U.S. Supreme Court have made sure that virtually anyone can obtain a lethal weapon. We all suffer from their twisted interpretation of the Second Amendment. While Thoms cannot change this reality (and probably wouldn’t want to) his silence in the face of local killings is deafening.

Phil Hare

Rock Island

0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Vote for your values

Letter: Vote for your values

If there’s one thing most Iowans agree on, it is that no one likes the profusion of political ads that crowd the airways before an election. T…

Letter: Get rid of the SAFE-T Act

Letter: Get rid of the SAFE-T Act

Almost 50 Illinois counties have filed lawsuits against Democratic Governor, JB Pritzker, and the ill crafted SAFE-T Act. Introduced in the Ge…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News