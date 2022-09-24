Letter: Thoms snubbed NAACP

Mike Thoms refused to participate in the Rock Island NAACP forum, so instead attendees listened to his partner in the Republican Party explain that politicians and government should have the authority to dictate a woman’s healthcare decisions.

While politicians disparage women and ignore those of us who are Black, the reality remains that the Black community makes up more than 20% of Rock Island’s total population and women make up more than 51% of Rock Island’s total population, according to the most recent U.S. Census.

Yet, Mike Thoms avoided the Rock Island NAACP forum, which means he avoided an important question about where he stands on women’s health care.

It’s beyond me that Mike Thoms thinks he doesn’t need to speak to these very significant parts of Rock Island.

He’s fine with tax hikes and utility rate hikes happening under his watch while western Illinois gets clobbered by inflation, but he can’t be bothered to talk about the way he’d like to support and represent all of us.

Maybe he was a no-show because he’s not running to support us, just a select few of those who are elite enough. Turns out people reveal themselves even when they don’t show up.

We’re not living in a pre-1965 America anymore, Mike Thoms. We all can vote now. And, your cowardice makes it clear you’re not the candidate we should vote for.

Dorothy Cotton

Rock Island