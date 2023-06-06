A robust discussion has been kicked off in response to the May 30 letter from Ron Kopko about immigration.

What Mr. Kopko is articulating is a viewpoint about immigration that is not uncommon – the underlying premise of which is a simplistic narrative: “why don’t they fix their country, instead of coming to ours, which we built.”

A viewpoint built upon such an edifice can be used to minimize immigrants, regardless of their accomplishments or contributions. It is therefore essential that this deeply flawed world view be challenged.

For the sake of extreme brevity, I list here just three supporting historical facts:

1. In 1620 when the Mayflower arrived from Europe, North America was populated by over 4 million people living in large and small nation states. The ancestors of those who we accuse of crossing our borders illegally today, moved freely across what was their land for millennia.

2. Prior to the 1848 Mexican-American war, the present-day Texas, California, Nevada, Utah, as well as parts of Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico, and Wyoming were part of Mexico!

3. The year that Ron so proudly mentions - 1776 - was also the year that approximately 6,000 “patriot” troops invaded the Cherokee nation and destroyed 36 towns. The question: “why didn’t they fix their country, instead of coming into ours, which we built,” takes an entirely new context here.

This doesn’t mean national boundaries are violable, or that there are grounds to defy any nation’s immigration laws - but people with views similar to Mr. Kopko do need to get off their moral high horses.

Sajit Kapur

Moline