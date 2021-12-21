 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by DuTrac Community Credit Union
Letter: Thoughts from a veteran
topical

Letter: Thoughts from a veteran

Republicans (mostly) and others claim to be pro-life as they cut the support system for that child. They would force a woman to have an unwanted child (which does not bode well for that child). I'm smarter than the average raccoon, but I don't get it.

Davenport streets are the pits. I bought a new auto that's getting beat-up on these ragged streets. Why are they so patched, uneven, rough, atrocious, horrendous, (help me out here)… 60 minutes should take a deep look into the Highway Trust Fund. Call 'em. 

I'm an 82 year-old vet. I say that to say I've seen a lot of changes in those years. Now I'm seeing my country rotting from the inside. Check history.

We are being divided in every way possible for the sake of power to get more power. Why do we let "them" do this to us. We need as least two more political parties.

Paul Schurlock

Davenport

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Not Trump

In his Dec. 14 letter titled "Not Trump," the author derides Joe Biden as a desperate presidential choice for Trump haters. He acknowledges Bi…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News