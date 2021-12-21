Letter: Thoughts from a veteran

Republicans (mostly) and others claim to be pro-life as they cut the support system for that child. They would force a woman to have an unwanted child (which does not bode well for that child). I'm smarter than the average raccoon, but I don't get it.

Davenport streets are the pits. I bought a new auto that's getting beat-up on these ragged streets. Why are they so patched, uneven, rough, atrocious, horrendous, (help me out here)… 60 minutes should take a deep look into the Highway Trust Fund. Call 'em.

I'm an 82 year-old vet. I say that to say I've seen a lot of changes in those years. Now I'm seeing my country rotting from the inside. Check history.

We are being divided in every way possible for the sake of power to get more power. Why do we let "them" do this to us. We need as least two more political parties.

Paul Schurlock

Davenport

