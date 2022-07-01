Letter: Thoughts on energy

Last week I learned a few things about the oil industry. 1) The US has been energy independent for about the last six months; exports being greater than imports. 2) The US has 129 operating refineries, running at 94% capacity. Five refineries closed during the past two years and are being disassembled for scrap; there are no plans for any new ones. 3) Refineries are crude-specific. Refineries that once processed high-sulfur content crude from Argentina switched to Russian sulfur crude to keep the refineries open when we stopped dealing with Argentina, and are unlikely to retool. 4) Not all refineries can blend ethanol into the gasoline they produce. 5) There are thousands of unused, approved, drilling permits. 6) The Keystone pipeline has been open since 2011 transporting up to 700,000 barrels of mostly Canadian oil a day. 7) Keystone XL was only about 12% complete and was never going to be finished. 8) There is a refinery or pipeline leak every 40 hours, and maintenance is poor. 9) The countries that can increase production are Argentina, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Iraq, other Middle East countries, the US. 10) Oil is an almost perfect supply and demand product, with prices set by global markets. 11) A war, ice storm, hurricane, or cyber hack can alter the entire dynamic.