Letter: Thoughts

Some states are changing voting laws to enhance their party. "Wrong." There should be only one law to cover the U.S. and all its holdings, that a legal citizen who is a registered voter has one vote for their choice. No extensions, no recall.

We need to get racism out of politics. The Bible says there is only one race, the human race. We all have colored blood, and it's red. Like the red in Old Glory. All that is necessary for evil to succeed, is that good people do nothing. It's happening right now.

You can't change history. Tearing down statues and renaming things tells me we have lost all love and respect for our forefathers. Good or bad down through the ages, they still made America the greatest country in the free world.

Some say President Biden is on the socialistic path. I hope not. Vice President Kamala Harris, the Green New Deal, everything free, forgiveness of student loans; they won't pay, we will. Medicare for everyone will break the system that is already in trouble. Defund the police would give the criminals a free hand. And to the idiots who are proposing all the new gun laws: Those laws are only against those who are legal. Use the laws already on the books and enforce them.

America, the land of the free and free speech, but home to more contradictions than anyone can imagine.