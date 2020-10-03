Letter: Threatening health care

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic and a struggling economy, the Trump administration has been working on repealing the Affordable Care Act through the courts. President Trump has been determined to dismantle the law since he took office. When he wasn’t able to repeal the law through Congress, he took it to the courts.

For the roughly 25 million people out of work and collecting unemployment benefits, the ACA marketplaces and Medicaid expansion provide avenues to gain health care services, while protecting those with pre-existing conditions. U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst says she protects people with preexisting conditions, but then votes against the ACA. It doesn’t make any sense.

One in three Iowans could lose health care coverage if the ACA were to be repealed. Iowans with pre-existing conditions must be protected. It is clear that Joni Ernst is not willing to provide healthcare to all Iowans and will leave them at the mercy of insurance companies during a pandemic. For the sake of our healthcare, we must make sure Joni Ernst is not reelected to a second term.

Lidija Geest

Davenport

