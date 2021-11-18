Letter: Threatening school boards

Recently, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland directed the FBI to assess and potentially prosecute so-called threats against school boards, as described by the National School Board Association (NSBA).
Turns out, the threats made by parents reported by the NSBA do not qualify as violent threats. Garland instructed the FBI to come to the aid of the association, which in a letter to Biden asked for a decision on parents’ actions to be described as domestic terrorism under the Patriot Act.
The National Review reports, “the vast majority of incidents referenced by the NSBA don’t qualify as threats of physical violence, according to local news reports cited in the group’s letter—nor is it obvious what the federal government’s role would be in responding to them."
Of the 24 incidents cited in the letter from the NSBA, 16 were tense verbal exchanges between parents and school-board members, which did not escalate to threats. Some other instances included parents picketing outside school-board meetings with chants and signs.
The National Review indicated that a school board member in Worthington City School District in Ohio received a threatening letter. And in Loudoun County, Virginia, school board members have reportedly received death threats.
While the behavior in those few cases was criminal, it falls under the jurisdiction of state and local authorities, not the federal government. No government leader should weaponize federal agencies against dissenting parents.
Thank goodness the Quad Cities has parents and concerned school board members who communicate without violence.
Mike Steffen
Moline