Letter: Three simple steps

"Medieval Europeans didn’t understand how the plague spread. Their response wasn’t so different from ours now.” That was a recent headline in the Washington Post. Their problem was ignorance. Ours is stupidity and selfishness.
There is currently no easy fix for the COVID-19 pandemic; however, with three simple and scientifically proven procedures we can better control the outbreak, which would save lives and allow all of us to achieve a more normal life.
So please:
1) Wear a mask.
2) Practice social distancing.
3) Follow safe hygiene procedures.
Please, become part of the solution. Together, we can beat this. Polarized, we are lost.
Dennis Robeson
Davenport
