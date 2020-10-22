Letter: Three simple steps

"Medieval Europeans didn’t understand how the plague spread. Their response wasn’t so different from ours now.” That was a recent headline in the Washington Post. Their problem was ignorance. Ours is stupidity and selfishness.

There is currently no easy fix for the COVID-19 pandemic; however, with three simple and scientifically proven procedures we can better control the outbreak, which would save lives and allow all of us to achieve a more normal life.

So please:

1) Wear a mask.

2) Practice social distancing.

3) Follow safe hygiene procedures.

Please, become part of the solution. Together, we can beat this. Polarized, we are lost.

Dennis Robeson

Davenport

