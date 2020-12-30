Letter: Thumbs down

Our media deserves a thumbs down for their liberal bias, or as many of us think a complete lack of integrity. The media and Democrats spin story after story to stir up racism, but did you hear anything of Joe Biden's use of the N-work while in the Senate? How about his comments that integrating black students would turn schools into racial jungles and he didn't want his kids growing up in racial jungles?

Kamala' Harris father said she's a descendant of slave owners in Jamaica, so maybe she should donate her salary for the next four years for reparations because of her slave owning descendants. Biden, with over 40 years in office and many racist comments not acceptable today and Kamala's ancestry, shouldn't mean squat today for who they are now but we deserve to know the facts.

Some of the Bidens are now under investigation for their questionable family activities, but expect the media to again cover it up.

Lately we have learned that some Democratic politicians suspected of selling their influence also highly covet beautiful young Chinese spies, but most details will be hidden from you again.