Letter: Thumbs up

I'm writing this letter to shed light on two notable actions that will not end up in the majority of newspaper opinion pages.
First: "Two thumbs up" to Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia for his non-support of the "Build Back Better" bill. It took courage on his part to stand up for the people who elected him. This is in contrast to the majority who "go along to get along," not for the good of our nation but the self interest of a political party.
His actions blocked another power play by Democrats to pander for votes using taxpayer money for "free" giveaways. The result being massive tax hikes and the addition of trillions of dollars to our national debt, despite Biden's whispers of costing "zero." Also, it would add to a record 30-year high soaring inflation rate.
Second: "Two thumbs up" to Texas Governor Greg Abbott for his state's "restart" of the construction of the border wall.
The Biden administration continues to look the other way and aid their "open border" policy. This enables, and encourages, a record number of illegal immigrants to cross into our country. The majority of which will be aided by taxpayer dollars. Thus, in effect, another power play to pander for future votes by creating a class of people dependent on big government. Criminals, gang members, and Covid spreaders included, "come one, come all."
This administration ties the hands of border agents and ICE. It's left to the states to protect citizens. Thank God for those that do so.
Denny Hall
Camanche