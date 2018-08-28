I read the Quad-City Times' editorials regularly and I disagree with most of them. To say that they always follow the anti-Trump left ideology is an understatement. But on Thursday, for the first time I found the Times' editorial “Tibbetts murder is about men, not immigrants” to be completely disgusting.
Whether it is from our president, our governor or one of our senators, the point is that if this man had not been in our country illegally, perhaps Mollie would be alive today. Or is it your contention that if he hadn’t been there a white man would have killed her?
As for crime statistics, there is a slew available and most official data for crime is the number committed by all immigrants and does not keep track of crimes by illegals. According to the GAO, criminal aliens make up 27 percent of the federal prison population, yet non-citizens make up only 9 percent of the adult population in our country. Interesting.
I am amazed, but not surprised that the Times used this opportunity to once again slam our governor and our senators. It is this paper that is truly "shameless" for accusing its political enemies of trying to cover for the president's bad day. But we are used to the Times trying to drive a wedge between the president and anyone who dares support him. And of course, the Times had to mention guns, even though none were involved.
Bill Otten
Davenport